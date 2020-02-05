Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for banning the operation of motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke Napep) in some part of the state.

While reacting to the on-going violence in Lagos following the enforcement of the ban, Fani-Kayode said Lagos had been infiltrated and occupied by violent mercenaries from Niger and Chad claiming to be motorcycle riders.

According to him, they would have posed a great risk to the indigenous population of Lagos state in the name of jihad or ethnics.

“Lagos had been encircled, infiltrated and occupied by violent mercenaries from Niger and Chad all claiming to be Okada riders. If they rose up against the indigenous population in the name of jihad or ethnic cleansing it would have been hell.

“Sanwo-Olu did well by banning them,” Fani-Kayode opined on Wednesday.