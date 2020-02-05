The historic impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump has come to an anticlimactic end, with Republican senators behaving true to expectation by acquitting and discharging Donald of the two-count impeachment charge.

In a 52 to 48 vote, Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Senate gained enough votes to acquit Trump of the first impeachment charge against him: abuse of power. Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican who sided with the 47 Democrats to have 48 votes in support of the charge.

On the second impeachment article, which deals with obstruction of Congress, Senators voted 53 to 47. Mitt Romney walked back to his colleagues.

The vote put to an end the weeks-long impeachment trial, which saw hours of arguments and bitter fighting over whether new witnesses should be called to testify.