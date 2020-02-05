Nigeria’s government indicated Wednesday it is ready to welcome US rapper Lil Wayne, anytime he decides to come.

In a tweet Wednesday, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the Diaspora Commission said the country is ready to receive Wayne and other African Americans who have traced their roots to Nigeria.

“Our Nigerian brother . Many doing their DNA and identifying their roots. We look forward to welcoming him home someday soon”, she wrote.

Lil Wayne has revealed that his DNA test has shown he is 53% Nigerian.

The multiple Grammy award-winning rapper made the disclosure during his chat with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN as a guest on the “Drink Champ” show that airs on Revolt TV.

According to him, an ancestry test conducted by a website he shared some of his details on proved that he’s more Nigerian than American.

He gave the explanation when asked why he mentioned Nigeria in the lyrics of one of his hit songs.

“Shout out to Nigeria, I did my 23 and me ancestry dot com and my shit came back like 53% Nigerian. Yea! Me (I) and my mum need to have a talk (Laughter),” he said.

He also expressed eagerness to visit Nigeria, saying, “I gat to go to Nigeria…I gat to go see that place,”

This is not the first time Lil Wayne has shown an interest to visit Nigeria. Weeks ago, while playing “Never Ever Have I”, he was asked about the one place in the world that he would love to visit and he mentioned Nigeria and Egypt.

He said, “I have never been to Nigeria. That is the place I would love to go.”

Last month, another American artiste, Cardi B contemplated changing her citizenship to become a Nigerian, after President Trump nearly triggered a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.