Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night in a fourth-round replay sets up a meeting with Frank Lampard’s side.

The fifth match round will be played at Stamford Bridge and scheduled to take place in the middle of the week commencing Monday 2 March, with the exact date and ticket details to be announced in due course.

The moving of this round to the middle of a week this season is to help make room for the new winter break.

Chelsea reached the fifth round stage by beating Hull City with goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori securing a 2-1 win at the KCOM Stadium.

All the FA Cup fifth Round Fixtures:

Sheffield Wednesday v. Manchester City

Reading v. Sheffield United

Chelsea v. Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v. Newcastle United

Leicester City v. Birmingham City

Derby County v. Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur v. Norwich City

Portsmouth v. Arsenal