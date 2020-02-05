The Kwara State Commissioner for Energy, Lafia Aliyu Sabi Kora has felicitated with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on his 60th birthday.

Sabi Kora also commended the governor for resourcefulness in rebuilding Kwara State, adding that his contributions to the development of the state would be a source of reference in the future.

In a felicitation message, Kora described Abdulrazaq as a messiah to the good people of Kwara “who takes up worthy causes for no personal gains as long as they served humanity”.

“On this propitious occasion of your 60th birthday, please accept my warm felicitations for an inspiring life journey, and a vision of greatness,” he said.

Sabi Kora who is a former chairman of Baruten Local Government further said he is delighted to see the governor’s footprints in Kwara people’s daily lives.

“Your excellency, as you celebrate this milestone, I rejoice with you, for your purposeful lifestyle of bringing comfort and joy to the lives of many through your plans as the governor and a philanthropist,” he stated.

Governor Abdulrazaq was a businessman, operating in the oil sectors with his First Oil. He was also a philanthropist and sports lover.