The Senate on Wednesday waded into communal clashes in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State by demanding for the rehabilitation of affected communities.

The position of the Senate was contained in resolutions reached sequel to the consideration of a motion brought to the floor for consideration by Senator Isah Jibrin (APC – Kogi East).

According to the lawmaker, “Communal hostilities ravaged most parts of the local government area in 2016 and 2019, rendering over 100,000 inhabitants of some of the communities homeless, leading to exodus of these inhabitants to other parts of Kogi State.”

He added that media reports indicated that about 100 people were killed in clashes involving the Igbira and Bassa Komi people, and another 146 killed by ethnic militias, in addition to destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

Senator Jibrin lamented that “educational institutions have been destroyed, with many buildings and other facilities completely burnt down, thereby making it absolutely difficult for the children of the affected communities to access educational facilities.”

“The destruction of schools, health centers are obviously non-existent to cater for the health needs of the affected communities as the few hitherto existing ones have been lost to the hostilities, and this has increased the rate of mortality in the affected communities.

“Markets, Petrol stations, shops and various business outfits in the affected communities have been completely destroyed, thereby throwing people to an inevitable state of economic helplessness.”

The Senate in its resolutions accordingly urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to assist the affected communities with shelters, educational and health facilities.

It also urged the Ministry to provide minimal seed capital s for the women and youths in the the affected communities, to facilitate their various economic activities.