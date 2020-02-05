Inspector Okon Essien, detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, CID cell, Yaba for allegedly shooting and killing one Hassan Usman Stanley has reportedly killed himself.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Wednesday, said Esssien allegedly killed himself around 1:30am on Wednesday inside CID cell.

He said the suspect was arrested at Akodo on January 31, 2020 at about 2:40am alongside three of his colleagues namely; Inspector Lawrence Adegboye, Inspector Olorunloju Olusegun and Sgt Ovbioghi Joseph.

“The Police Officers were said to have intercepted four suspects namely, Samson Ugonah ‘m’, Omachi Godwin ‘m’, Hassan Usman Stanley ‘m’ and Prosper Okoye ‘m’ along Area 12, Offshore Oil Dangote Refinery Project, Akodo.

“Inspector Okon Essien was alleged to have shot at one of the suspects, Hassan Usman Stanley resulting to his death. The Policemen were arrested and taken to State CID Yaba for investigation.

“While in custody, the said Inspector Okon Essien was alleged to have killed himself. His corpse is deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered an in depth investigation into the case. Investigation is ongoing,” Elkana said.