Every singer has the source from which they derive their inspiration. For some, it is women, for others it may be getting high or any form of excitement. The list is endless.

But for former Tiwa Savage, Brymo and Femi Kuti’s backup singer, Delta-born music artiste, Mapatricia, born Mamuyoviw Frank, Mapatricia Ohwerhi, it is God.

The singer who shook the music industry last year with two singles, “ Money Biz” and “Light” said women don’t inspire his music and that, in fact he has never sung about women.

Hear him, “One word- God. I leave it all to him. That’s how I get my inspiration. He is the source of my power. I follow where he directs. Other influences come from the society, my immediate environment, random thoughts, special moments, its a long list. Don’t get me wrong, I love women. I think the question on how they have influenced my career is dicey, because I do not make music about women.

“At least not yet, so I guess it is what it is, whatever it is. Every song I sing has its purpose, direction and message. I just haven’t been inspired to sing about a woman before or women for that matter. My inspiration comes from God. I flow the way God commands and He hasn’t commanded me in that direction. Definitely, when the spirit of God commands me I will obey the command,” he added.

Speaking about the music industry, his kind of music and the giants in the industry, for Mapatricia, no one holds the candle to 2Baba. Not even Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy, in his estimation comes close to the ‘African Queen’ legend.

“Undoubtedly, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy have been making good music in the last couple of years. Davido and Wizkid particularly and Burna Boy had unprecedented 2019 but all that are not enough to take the shine off 2baba. I don’t feel any qualms to say he is one of the pioneers of Nigerian music. He has remained consistent for more than a decade and still growing stronger. Who else in Nigeria can boast of such relevance over such long period of time? Of course, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy are ruling their spaces but 2Baba is the pride of Nigeria and indeed, Africa.”

Speaking about his early life and influences on his style of music, he has this to say: “I grew up in a heavily influenced musical family. I started music in the choir in Benin Republic and ever since then I couldn’t stop. I grew up all over the place; Nigeria, Benin Republic and South Africa. It was quite interesting, seeing a lot of diversities; cultures and peoples. It definitely affected my music in so many ways, I tilt towards highlife and soul.”

On New Year’s day Mapatricia again announced his readiness to rule the music world by releasing another single “Demoh”, a song which has enjoyed favourable reviews. Speaking further in the interview, he revealed he has not released video of his songs but has many in store. He said 2019 may have been his take-off year but 2020 is going to be his year of reckoning as he plans not only to shake the foundation of the music industry but to emphatically stamp his feet on the terrain.

“I am making amazing music, music is everything to me, from creating my music to listening to other songs, music is life. My music is Afro-beats, in one world but I can tilt towards any direction but majorly, it is Afrobeats. Afrobeat is the pride of Africa and Nigeria is already shaping music trends all over the world. It is a movement and I’m glad to be part of that movement. 2020 is my year of reckoning, so watch out for Mapatricia, because he’s coming to rule your space musically,” he said gleefully.

Mamuyoviw Frank, Mapatricia Ohwerhi, known simply as Mapatircia was born in July 3, 1995 in Sapele, Warri, Delta State. He started music professionally in 2019 and has begun 2020 on a bright note.