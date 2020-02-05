African-American rapper, Lil Wayne, has revealed that he is 53 percent Nigerian.

The multiple Grammy award-winning rapper made the disclosure during his chat with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN as a guest on the “Drink Champ” show that airs Revolt TV.

According to him, an ancestry test conducted by a website he shared some of his details on proved that he’s more Nigerian than American.

He gave the explanation when asked why he mentioned Nigeria in the lyrics of one of his hit songs.

“Shout out to Nigeria, I did my 23 and me ancestry dot com and my shit came back like 53% Nigerian. Yea! Me (I) and my mum need to have a talk (Laughter),” he said.

He also expressed eagerness to visit Nigeria, saying, “I gat to go to Nigeria…I gat to go see that place,”

This is not the first time Lil Wayne has shown an interest to visit Nigeria. Weeks ago, while playing “Never Ever Have I”, he was asked about the one place in the world that he would love to visit and he mentioned Nigeria and Egypt.

He said, “I have never been to Nigeria. That is the place I would love to go.”