Big Brother Naija season 4 former housemates Gedoni and Khafi are the lovebirds giving us the vibe today.

Khafi recently launched her Khafishop and acupofkhafimugs and her boo took to his timeline to praise his fiancee.

Gedoni who shared Khafi’s picture penned the caption below…

Not just only because it’s Wednesday

Not just cause of the things I feel for you but cause of the things I do not feel for anyone else but you. 🌹🖤

Not just for the many beautiful things you do and are to me; but cause of the many little things you do not even know you’re doing.

Congratulations Love on the launch of your #acupofkhafimugs @thekhafishop👏🏿💪🏿

#Ediye #WCW #supportsystem #everythingandmore

#Godpikin

I love you forever and a day more #mySunshine💋🌹💋

The lovers got engaged in December 2019.