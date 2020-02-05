By Jethro lbileke

Edo State Government on Wednesday made good its threat when it demolished Latifa Hotel belonging to Mr. Tony Adun, a former aide of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The government of Godwin Obaseki had threatened to demolish the property for allegedly violating building laws of the state.

It said the structure sits across a road in the Ugbor-Amagba axis of Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

The hotel building was reduced to rubble on Wednesday afternoon, after an injunction secured by Adun against the exercise was vacated by the state government.

The government penciled the structure for demolition, as it was illegal, without an approved building plan for a hotel and sitting across a road.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, the deed of transfer being paraded by Adun was also not registered with the state government, according to court papers filed by Solicitor-General of Edo State, Oluwole Iyamu, SAN.

Bulldozers and caterpillars were mobilized to the site for the exercise while security operatives mounted guard to ensure the process was not disrupted by thugs in the area loyal to Adun.

The leader of the security team cordoned off the area and urged residents and shop owners around the area not to panic while the exercise lasted.