By Jethro lbileke

A former Political Adviser to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole, Mr. Charles Idahosa, has described as a huge joke, his alleged suspension by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Uhunmwode local government area.

He said his alleged suspension did not follow due process, as was the case of the suspension of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, by their faction of the party.

Idahosa who spoke with journalists at his residence in Benin, said Oshiomhole was suspended by his Ward leaders and not at a gathering of people in a hotel.

He described the meeting as that of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) and not of the APC.

“What was Ize-Iyamu and others doing at a meeting of supposed Uhunmwode people. Is that how to suspend somebody from a party?

“Oshiomhole was suspended from his Ward. It is foolery to suspend me by EPM.

“The people there were working for the money Oshiomhole is giving them. Is Samson Osagie in APC? Is that Uhunmwode APC? Is Osagie Ize-Iyamu from Uhunmwode? Did you not see the people there? Is Ogiemwonyi Uhunmwode?” Idahosa quarried.

Some members of the party in Uhunmwode local government area, had said they removed Idahosa for “appropriating the party to himself and running it as his privately-owned limited liability company where he is both the Managing Director and Chief Executive.”

In the communique by Prof. David Osifo, Mr. Samson Osagie , Mr. Samson Otabor, Mr. Garrick Osemwengie, Mr. Washington Osifo and Chief Solomon Edebiri, the APC members said a disciplinary committee would be set up to look into the allegations against Mr. Idahosa and was expected to submit its report within two weeks to the party.