”Majesty” crooner, singer-songwriter and DMW artiste Peruzzi has turned down an offer to perform in China for fear of the deadly Coronavirus.
A fan asked the musician how much it would cost him to perform in the Asian country and Peruzzi said he wouldn’t be available and referred the follower to his label mate Mayorkun.
Peruzzi further stated that people should stick to what they know how to do and leave what they do not have expertise in.
Do wetin you know, leave the one wey pass you.
— PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) February 4, 2020
I’m Not Available Right now, Try @IamMayorKun https://t.co/3SrzNuZK5D
— PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) February 4, 2020
A coronavirus is a common virus that causes an infection in your nose, sinuses, or upper throat. Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was first reported from Wuhan, China, on 31 December 2019.
The Wuhan coronavirus has killed at least 362 people and infected more than 17,300 people globally as of Sunday. The number of Wuhan coronavirus deaths in mainland China has now overtaken the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in the country. Nearly 60 million people remain under lockdown in Chinese cities as international researchers race to develop a vaccine and halt its spread. Tap the link in our bio to follow updates.
