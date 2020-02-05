”Majesty” crooner, singer-songwriter and DMW artiste Peruzzi has turned down an offer to perform in China for fear of the deadly Coronavirus.

A fan asked the musician how much it would cost him to perform in the Asian country and Peruzzi said he wouldn’t be available and referred the follower to his label mate Mayorkun.

Peruzzi further stated that people should stick to what they know how to do and leave what they do not have expertise in.

See the exchange here.

Do wetin you know, leave the one wey pass you. — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) February 4, 2020

A coronavirus is a common virus that causes an infection in your nose, sinuses, or upper throat. Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was first reported from Wuhan, China, on 31 December 2019.