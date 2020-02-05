The former majority leader of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Yinka Mafe is dead.

He was reported dead Tuesday night by Tribune online.

Asiwaju Yinka Mafe who was born February 4th, 1974, was reported to have died shortly after his 46th birthday celebration.

Mafe was said to have complained of chest pain.

His remains have been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

Asiwaju Yinka Mafe was elected the Councillor of Ward three in Sagamu Local Government Legislative Council in December 1998, a term which ended in 2002.

He represented Sagamu Constituency I (Ofin) at the State House of Assembly between 2011 and 2019 on the platform of the all Progressives Congress (APC) formerly Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Earlier on Tuesday, Mafe organised a prayer session at his country home in Emuren as part of activities to commemorate his birthday.

He reportedly visited inmates and warders at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Sagamu before the proper birthday celebration which took place at Tenth Planet & Suites in Sagamu and was attended by party faithful, well-wishers, associates, and his MafeLafe political team.