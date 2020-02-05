Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha has revealed that she has started an initiative for the girl child, which he named the project Pad for Every Girl (PEG).

The reality star, who was dropped by House of Lunettes, took to her social media platforms to make the announcement.

The reality star says she will be going to several schools to share sanitary pads for female students and will also be delivering on menstrual hygiene management.

Natacha Akide Initiative

has launched a project, Pad for Every Girl (PEG)

Myself and my team shared sanitary pads and I gave lectures on Menstrual Hygiene Management🔱

•#TachaXNaiPEG pic.twitter.com/xVHzUmkMLo — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) February 5, 2020