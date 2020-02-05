The authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, have suspended another lecturer, Mr Monday Omo-Etan, over alleged sexual molestation of a 19-year-old female student of the university’s Centre for Distance Learning.

Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the University management dealt with another case of sexual harassment, less than three weeks when a lecturer of the Department of International Relations, Mr. Olabisi Olaleye, was investigated and suspended.

According to him, the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, expressed its zero tolerance against sexual harassment.

“The management has reiterated its commitment to the total eradication of any form of sexual harassment, molestation or other social vices.” he said.