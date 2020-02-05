Portuguese footballer and Juventus star man, Cristiano Ronaldo is the toast of Twitterati today as he clocks 35.

Not surprising, Twitter went agog to celebrate the football legend with over 80,000 tweets at about 10 am on Wednesday.

A twitter handle with the name Team C Ronaldo wrote: “Born in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. The skinny Portuguese boy who went on to become the greatest player in the history of football. Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro.”

“A True Legend of the Game. Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo,” another Twitter user wrote.

Christiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend are yet to issue any statement at the time of filing this report.

Although the prolific goalscorer had promised his fans “a very special gift” on Tuesday and to win all needed to be done is to Follow @cr7cristianoronaldo.

“For my 35th birthday, I will have a very special gift…for you. Follow @cr7cristianoronaldo and stay tuned!,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram account.

Below are tributes to CR7 as he turns 35 today:

Happy 35th birthday @Cristiano 🎂 722 career goals. So what better way to celebrate than with his top 10 in his favourite competition? 👑 pic.twitter.com/D6yY8y1me6 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 5, 2020

Happy birthday @Cristiano 🎉

My hero, my idol, the best player ever.

Knowing that u have turned 35 my eyes gets wet as in few years its gonna be over. no staying up late to watch u, no screaming on ur goals and no crazy celebrations when u score. Thank you for every thing. HBD pic.twitter.com/iSh361J6Tn — Ali Alaa (@ali_7alaa) February 5, 2020

Happy 35th birthday to the greatest of all time, the relentless robot who defies age 🐐 The king of the ucl along with Madrid,Manchester united, juventus and Portugal’s best ever to name a few.@Cristiano -A legend in football history. HBD ♔ Lot more to come in future also💪😘😍 pic.twitter.com/hPgXylSbxX — Nandha Kumar ⱽᶦʳᵃᵗ (@NandhuRon) February 5, 2020

🏟 994 Games

⚽️ 722 Goals

🎯 251 Assists

🏆 29 Trophies 🏅 5 Ballon d'Or awards Most goals EVER in

ChampionsLeague RealMadrid's all-time top goalscorer 🇵🇹 Portugal's all-time top goalscorer@Cristiano#HappyBirthdayCristiano ❤🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/nALxsQJYej — صنـʸᵉᵐᵉᶰـعاني‏🇾🇪💙 (@_YEMEN93) February 5, 2020