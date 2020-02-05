Twitter agog for Cristiano Ronaldo at 35

Portuguese footballer and Juventus star man, Cristiano Ronaldo is the toast of Twitterati today as he clocks 35.

Not surprising, Twitter went agog to celebrate the football legend with over 80,000 tweets at about 10 am on Wednesday.

A twitter handle with the name Team C Ronaldo wrote: “Born in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. The skinny Portuguese boy who went on to become the greatest player in the history of football. Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro.”

“A True Legend of the Game. Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo,” another Twitter user wrote.

Christiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend are yet to issue any statement at the time of filing this report.

Although the prolific goalscorer had promised his fans “a very special gift” on Tuesday and to win all needed to be done is to Follow @cr7cristianoronaldo.

“For my 35th birthday, I will have a very special gift…for you. Follow @cr7cristianoronaldo and stay tuned!,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram account.

For my 35th birthday, i will have a very special gift…for you. Follow @cr7cristianoronaldo and stay tuned!

