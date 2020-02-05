A four-year-old girl from China, admitted at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi, Malaysia after being infected by novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), has recovered and allowed to return home, a Health Ministry official said today.

She is the first of 10 patients in the country – nine of them Chinese nationals – to have been cured from the infection, New Strait Times of Malaysia reported.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the girl, who was treated at an isolation ward since Jan 29, has been discharged from the hospital.

“The results of the 2019-nCoV detection test conducted twice on the patient turned out negative (of the novel coronavirus).

“She is now in good health and allowed to leave (discharged from the hospital).

“This showed that the 2019-nCoV infection is treatable and that patient can fully recover, similar to many other cases that have been reported in China.

“Perception among the public that the 2019-nCoV is fatal (could not be treated) after one has been infected by the virus is certainly wrong,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a statement today.

Chinese health authorities had announced Monday that a total of 475 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Sunday.

Reportedby Malaysia’s New Straits Times