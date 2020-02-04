A Gallup poll released on Tuesday found that US President Donald Trump received a 63% approval rating among respondents for his handling of the American economy, a six-point boost from the last poll released in November.

The rating is the the highest economic approval rating of any president since 2001, when in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, George W. Bush peaked at 72% in October 2001.

President Barack Obama saw support for his stewardship of the economy top out at 59% in February 2009, the first month of his presidency and the height of the Great Recession, according to Gallup.

Last week, a Washington Post-ABC News poll found 56% of respondents supported Trump’s management of the economy, which is undergoing its longest expansion on record and continues adding jobs at a healthy pace.

The same Gallup poll also found that his job approval rating stood at 49%, and just over half of Americans now view the Republican Party favourably.

The survey showed a gain of 4 percentage points in Trump’s approval since early January. It also was 3 points over his previous high-water mark of 46 percent in late April 2019, around the time special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was released.

When Trump took office in 2017, his approval rating was 45 percent. It has hit a low of 35 percent three times, all during his first year in office.