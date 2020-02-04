National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon and several political bigwigs on Tuesday eulogised the virtues of Prince Bayo Osiyemi, former Chief Press Secretary, to the then Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande as he clocked 70 years.

Osiyemi, a veteran journalist is currently the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Chieftaincy Matters.

At the public presentation of his autobiography, tagged: “The Charming Prince in Journalism and Politics,” to mark his 70th birthday, held at the Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos, Tinubu, described Osiyemi as an ardent party man held in high esteem.

Tinubu, who was represented at the event by the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Otunba Olufemi Pedro, said he was not surprised that politicians, veteran journalists and royal fathers were at the event in large numbers because the celebrant is a man of many parts, especially his efforts at the last electioneering campaign which eventually culminated in the success of the APC at polls.

*Our National leader hold this celebrant in high esteem. For somebody to be a Chief Press Secretary to the former Governor Jakande at just 29, he was not a small person but an accomplished person who also served the state meritoriously,”, he said.

He attested to the fact that Osiyemi worked assiduously in the last election and confessed that he was not surprised that he was rewarded with Special Adviser on Chieftaincy position by the Lagos state governor

Chairman of the occasion, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, described Osiyemi as a role model and that people should work to be rewarded, noting that Osiyemi had worked and was not surprised that he was being rewarded even right here on earth.

He also revealed that Osiyemi did not care but work all through irrespective of what “you give him in return,” just as he added that he always see to the end of every cause he pursued.

Senator Anthony Adefuye also praised Osiyemi for his virtues, while Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, said Osiyemi is a key party leader in Mushin Local Government whose exploit led to the victory of the APC in that council.

The book reviewer, Muyiwa Adetiba, said the Charming Prince, an autobiography of Bayo Osiyemi, to mark his 70 years, no doubt focused on his years of sojourn in life, which according to him, is simple, narrative and captivating.