Two deputy editors of ThisDAY newspaper have been suspended indefinitely over the false story: “Drama as US Embassy Denies Bishop Oyedepo Visa,” published last week Friday.

ThisDAY management announced the suspension of Mr. Yemi Ajayi and Mr. Olawale Olaleye in a statement today.

The story, which went viral, claimed that Bishop Oyedepo was denied visa by the US Embassy and that the bishop lost his temper at the embassy.

The story was subsequently refuted by the embassy and Oyedepo’s Winners Chapel as false.

“Following the rebuttal, the newspaper management investigated the publication and found that the two deputy editors failed to follow its well established traditions of carrying out the necessary checks and confirmations expected of personnel of their status in a sensitive story of that nature.

“They were, therefore, suspended indefinitely.

The newspaper said it published a Corrigendum on on 1 February, acknowledging the error in the publication, and apologised to the revered Bishop for the embarrassment the story might have caused him.