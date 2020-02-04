The Moroccan security services dismantled on Tuesday a terrorist cell linked to the Islamic State (IS) militant group and arrested six suspects.

According to Xinhua, the suspects, aged between 18 and 56, were very active in the cities of Casablanca, Mohamadia and Azilal, said a statement of the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation, Morocco’s intelligence bureau.

The members of the cell pledged allegiance to the IS and threatened to carry out terrorist operations in many areas in Morocco, it added.

Electronic devices, knives, uniforms and many material were seized, it said.

The six individuals will be brought to justice upon the completion of the investigation led under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor’s office, the statement said.