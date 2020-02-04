President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday inaugurated an ad-hoc committee of the Senate to look into the current security architecture of the country and recommend ways to improve on the present security situation.

The senate had last week after exhaustive deliberations on the security situation in the country resolved to set up the ad-hoc committee on “Nigerian security challenges: urgent need to restructure, review and reorganize the current security architecture”.

Inaugurating the 18-member committee, Lawan charged the members to be rigorous in their assignment “in order to deepen the understanding of the nature of the security crisis, have a realistic assessment of the problem and proffer workable solution”.

He said, “the constitution guarantees protection of the life and property of every Nigerian and the Government’s commitment to uphold same.

“It is well known that Security Sector Governance (SSG) aims at elaborating rules that set standards for state and human security by applying the principle of good governance to the security sector.

“This makes security provision, oversight and management more effective and more accountable, within the framework of democratic civilian control.

“The Legislature also further seeks a Security Sector Reform (SSR) that will transform the security sector and assign roles and responsibilities in a manner that is consistent with democratic norms and the principles of good governance.

“These principles include respect for the rule of law, transparency, accountability, and public trust.

“The nation must initiate the process to formulate or re-orient the policies, structures and capacities of institutions and groups engaged in the Security Sector in order to make them more effective, efficient, accountable, and responsive to democratic control and to the security and justice needs of the people.”

The Senate President charged security agencies to give all the necessary cooperation for the committee to discharge its duties effectively.

“We don’t want a situation where security agencies will hoard information from us. What we are trying to do is to support our security agencies to function optimally,” he said.

In his remarks, the chairman of the committee and the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi said in spite of challenges of limited time and funds, the committee would strive to lay the desired solid foundation for peace and security.

Members of the committee include the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Senator Mohammed Ndume, Senator Aliyu Wammako, Senator Dauda Jike, Senator Kashim Shettima, Senator Ibn Na’Allah, Senator George Sekibo, Senator Ibrahim Gobir.

Others are Senator Suleiman Kwari, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Senator Gershom Bassey, Senator Stella Oduah, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Abba Moro, Senator Abubakar Yusuf and Senator Abdullahi Adamu.