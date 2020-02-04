There was rowdiness at the House of Representatives on Tuesday as lawmakers shot down a motion for the evacuation of Nigerians from Wuhan, China, a city ravaged by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

A lawmaker, Ben Kalu had sought the permission of the House to move a motion of urgent public importance on the need to evacuate Nigerians from the city.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila fought to ensure the motion was moved by Kali but members moved against it as the Chamber became rowdy, the Nation reports.

Deputy House Leader, Ahmed Idris Wase, sought to withdraw the motion in view of the stand of the members.

The Speaker appealed for the motion to be moved but members will not allow the motion, insisting that China has better facilities to take care of the virus.