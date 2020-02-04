Nigerian actress Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha aka Rita Dominic throws fans into a frenzy with her royal gorgeousness, clad in a black and white one-shoulder dress as she stepped out for an event.

In 2012, the 44-year-old won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Dominic is a member of the Royal Nwaturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise local government area in Imo State, She is the youngest of four children. Her late parents were health care professionals, Dad was a medical doctor and Mom a nursing officer.

Ree dee as she is fondly called by colleagues attended the prestigious Federal Government College Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, before heading to the University of Port Harcourt, where she graduated with a BA (Honours) Degree in Theatre Arts in 1999.

Rita started performing as a child, appearing in school plays and children’s television shows in Imo State. In 1998 she starred in her first movie, A Time to Kill. She won the City People Awards in 2004 as the Most Outstanding Actress and she has starred in over 100 Nollywood productions.