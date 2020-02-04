US-based Ghanaian Afropop artiste, Quodjoe Efson popularly known Quodjoe as finally drops his much-anticipated first single titled “No Stressing.”

The young and versatile artiste channels his inner sweet and tender persona for this song. It starts off with him assuring his woman of her place in his life and this song’s catchy hook is what makes it addictive and irresistible.

For the lovers who wish to shower their women with praises and words of assurance, this is the song for you guaranteed to earn you some good points.

The produced by Ransom Beatz and mixed by Malfaking Slum.

Listen to “No Stressing” below.