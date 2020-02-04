Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye has called out the Nigerian Copyright Commission, NCC on social media as he declares his readiness to expose them.

The singer who took to his Instagram to accuse NCC of ‘kidnapping’, also said they are capable of detaining and asking for bail as well.

Paul further revealed his readiness to expose them as he tagged the NCC’s official Instagram account to his threat.

“I never knew that Nigeria Copyright Commission NCC are also kidnappers, they can detain and ask for bail… Dear NCC am about to f**k s**t up for you guys… try me. (sic)” Paul wrote in a now-deleted-post.

However, the post is still on his Instastory.