Controversial singer and rapper, Azeez Fashola also known Naira Marley wowed muisc lovers at his headlining show at the O2 Arena in London, England.

During the show tagged, Marlian Fest London, Naira Marley performed scores of his hit songs back-to-back with intriguing display of Marlian Dance alongside Poco Lee live on stage.

He made people ‘Tesumole’ and thrilled his crowd to ‘Soapy.’ With the large first-generation African immigrant demography in London, England, the show jumped and Marley who came out in style was a star.

However, the show was marred by bad news, aound 9:40 pm after London police got a call that a man in his 20s had been stabbed at Stockwell Road, Lambeth – outside the venue where Naira Marley was billed to perform.

Loading...