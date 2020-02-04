Renewable energy promoter, social commentator and Managing Director, Prince AdeS Oke Int’l Ventures, Prince Okedele Timothy, has said that Governor Fayemi’s government has shown a great capacity in the area of economic renewal of the state.

Okedele stated this at the empowerment training for micro entrepreneurs loan scheme after receiving the certificate of the scheme from the Director-General, Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency (MEDA),EKITI State, Otunba Kayode Fasae.

According to him, Fayemi has set machinery in motion to ameliorate the plights of the sons and daughters of Ekiti state, even those of the micro investors in the state.

Okedele who is also a beneficiary of the loan scheme emphasised that as a Nigerian who had been in the business of promoting Agro, security, environment, new renewable and technologies of new alternative power engineering in Nigeria for over a decade, no govt, federal, state or local had in the last ten years,shown the leadership commitmentto enhance the living standard of the people like Fayemi is presently doing,

Okedele pointed that the best thing to have happened to Ekiti people in recent times is the emergence of Gov. Fayemi, who is burning with the will, passion and know-how to change the socio-economic matrix of the citizens.

“I was moved to tears the day I was handed my Enterprise Development Training Certificate, the certification for the govt sponsored training to improve the capacity of micro business owners of Ekiti and qualify them to be beneficiaries of the empowerment loan meant to accord the people a new lease of life ” Okedele said.

Okedele said that it is a huge challenge for other governors, not just in the south west, but across the country, that Fayemi’s agency has been mandated with a task to train 4000 entrepreneurs to qualify for different categories of loans to boost their businesses,and currently 2500 have been duly trained and certified; a project which cost Ekiti govt #25,000 per trainee.

As a mark of appreciation, Okedele promised to support the scheme with free consultancy services on how the loan beneficiaries can get energy to light, protect and power their businesses for success, stressing that power is key to business success.

He expressed delight that that soon all the beneficiaries of MEDA’s empowerment initiative become employers of labour and offer good employment to reduce unemployment drastically,apart from meeting personal needs.