Taiwo Okanlawon

Seun Kuti, Afrobeat singer and the youngest son of Fela Anukilapo-Kuti has described Nigerian professionals as “oppressors in waiting” who are not concerned with children dying in hospitals every day and police brutality.

The activist said this while sharing his thoughts on the Lagos State Government ban on commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists popularly known as Okada and Keke Napep riders, plying major roads in the state.

The singer who took to his Instagram to lash out at those who protested against the ban, alleged that there is an outrage over the ban, only because Nigerian professionals have been asked to walk from the bus stop to their offices.

Seun added that Nigerians “pacify those we have failed with slave labor and slave wages and are only ready to fight for them to continue slaving away”.

He wrote; Nigerian professionals have shown their true colors again as largely oppressors in waiting. Children dying in hospital everyday they don’t care. Miseducated and undereducated children they don’t care. Police brutality, no outrage but tell them to walk from bus stop to the office oh no the worst has happened!!!

If u wish for your children or loved ones to be okada and keke riders please raise up your hand! We know these ain’t jobs. We pacify those we have failed with slave labor and slave wages, and we are ready to fight for them to continue slaving away.

