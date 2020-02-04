Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie, has condemned those who promise jobs in exchange for sex while claiming that the act has wrecked many men especially Nollywood practitioners.

The actor who is popularly for dropping insightful and thought-provoking words on his social media did not just condemn the act, he also issued a warning to those who practice ii in the Nigeria movie industry.

Taking to his Twitter page, the 38-year-old actor wrote: “I condemn sex for jobs completely. If na ur way, hear this advice. If you promise a girl a job in exchange for sex, once she gives you, make sure you do not fail her.”

Edochie continued by saying that if the lady swears for such a person, it surely will follow.

“If she swear for you, your own don finish. This matter has wrecked many men especially Nollywood practitioners.”

