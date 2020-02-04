The Kingdom Coordinators Forum of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has alleged that the Interim Committee set up by KAGOTE was to steer division and rivalry in MOSOP.

In a press release signed by eight MOSOP Kingdom Coordinators, the body maintained that “Hon. Emmanuel Deeyaa of a faction of KAGOTE lacks every power whatsoever to inaugurate a committee for MOSOP.”

It said KAGOTE was neither an organ of MOSOP nor was it a decision making entity of MOSOP and therefore could not take a decision that can be binding on the organisation.

It further said MOSOP was and remained a separate organization from KAGOTE and governed by its own constitution and organs principally, its Steering Committee, Executive Committee and Congress, adding that KAGOTE, not being a decision making organ of MOSOP, was not empowered under the MOSOP Constitution to constitute a committee for the body.

The Kingdom Coordinators, therefore, condemned what it regarded as conspiracy “by a faction of KAGOTE against its leadership which led to the abduction, detention and torture of its president, Prince Fegalo Nsuke on January 2, 2020 just to achieve a fraudulent announcement of a KAGOTE committee to oversee the affairs of MOSOP”.

“MOSOP Kingdom Coordinators further state that an elected executive of MOSOP led by Prince Fegalo Nsuke (a prince of the dynasty of Gbene Baa, the eleventh son of GbereSaakoo) remains the only valid and legitimate executive of MOSOP recognized by the kingdom Coordinators of MOSOP.

“MOSOP Kingdom Coordinators therefore completely reject the so-called Interim Management Committee established by KAGOTE as it is a useless and futile exercise and of no effect whatsoever as far as MOSOP is concerned.

“MOSOP Coordinators reiterate it’s loyalty and commitment to the leadership of MOSOP headed by Prince Fegalo Nsuke and will so remain committed”, the release concluded.

Following are the MOSOP Coordinators who jointly signed the press release:

Snr. Apostle Celestine B Viura (Coordinator, Gokana and Chairman, MOSOP Kingdom Coordinators Forum)

Comr. Silvanus Adamgbo (Coordinator, Bori National Territory)

Chief Damgbor Dee-Ue (Coordinator, Babbe Kingdom)

Elder Kenneth Neekue (Coordinator, Nyokhana Kingdom)

Chief Samuel Yiradee (Coordinator, Kenkhana kingdom)

Chief Ignatius Nzian (Coordinator, Tai Kingdom)

Comr. Patrick Seban (Coordinator, Ban Ogoi Kingdom)

Comr. Wale Nchimaonwi (Coordinator, Eleme Kingdom)