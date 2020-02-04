By Taiwo Okanlawon

Music is many things to many people; to many its an entrance to a deeper realm while to some its like a catalyst that speeds up a lot of reactions but to KKapture P, music is an expression; an expression of his personality,creativity, desires and yearnings, hopes and aspirations and no doubt, over the years he has mastered the art of clearly expressing himself while distinguishing himself from the cacophony of sounds pervading the atmosphere.

Who is Kkapture P?

Real name Adesode Precious, KKapture P, a Nigerian Afro pop/trap artist who hails from the city of Warri in Delta State Nigeria was born on the 10th of August 1991 as the last of 9 children. He has royalty in him, his mom being from a royal family in Delta State.

He started his Primary education at D Bright Primary School before proceeding to Government College Ughelli for his secondary education. He started tertiary education in University of Port Harcourt studying Mass Communication before he opted for the National Open University of Nigeria to study same course so he could make out time to pursue his passion.

Losing his mom at the tender age of 8 was his worst childhood memory and being the only child of his mom, it dealt him a great blow but for his loving family who showed him great care and love. He was later to travel to the United Kingdom at the age of 11 on a vacation, an experience he will later describe as his most lovely as a kid.

He enjoys listening to music, playing video games and traveling as he has been to over 50 countries of the world across Asia, Africa and Europe. He does not hide his love for the round leather game as he would have ended up a footballer if he was not doing music.

How he started music?

Music started out for him professionally in 2008,intially as P Boi, when he moved to Lagos after his secondary education but he has been a lover of music right from a tender age being a drummer.Although it was hard to keep a balance between education, his family’s choice and music, his own passion, he finally released his debut single titled “Ma Semi Lese” in 2009 having recorded many songs prior to that time. The single was a good opener for him as it recieved massive airplays and this was the genesis of a promising career for the young creative.

He changed his name to KKapture P (coined from his love for pictures and the first letter of his name) in 2011 symbolizing his growth and evolution as a household name in the Nigerian entertainment scene having shared platforms and worked with renown musical acts like 2Baba, Davido, Wande Coal, MI, Ice Prince, Dj Humility, Dj Jimmy Jatt and host of others.

Kkapture P whose sound is peculiar for its indigenous afro vibe laced with great swing and refreshing melody released his first body of work, a 9 track mixtape in 2011 and other singles under Swagg City Records, a record label he was signed to for 6 years from where he moved to Kapture Music,an entertainment outfit where he is the CEO.

The audio and visuals of his smash single ” Annointing” which later became a street anthem gained massive airplays within and outside Nigeria. This feat saw him performing on big stages in countries like Ghana, South Africa, Georgia to mention few. The visuals to the song was shot in South Africa and directed by Kyle White, an international and award winnning cinematographer.

He has worked and currently working with big wigs within and outside Africa like Davido, Burna Boy, Dj Maphorisa, AKA and a host of others while looking forward to working with international acts like Future, Cardi B, Da Baby and a couple other big names. He has released over 50 and recorded over 1000 songs and has won/been nominated for different awards across the country,a deserved recognition for his amazing craft.

Kkapture P is also the CEO of Kkapture Foundation, a humanitarian platform from where he reaches out to the less privileged and needy.

Relying on the greatest lessons life has taught him which are “to believe in oneself, never giving up and surrounding oneself with people who believe in one’s dreams” , KKapture P is not relenting and is leaving no stone unturned in the quest to fully give an expression to his sound and his creativity. Indeed, KKapture P has found his voice.

