Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji has reportedly died in his sleep.

A statement issued by the Saudi Arabia’s embassy on Tuesday said Bostaji died in his sleep, saying that he died at a Turkish hospital in Abuja.

The statement said “with the deepest sense of sadness and complete submission to the Will of Allah, the Royal Embassy announces the passing away of his Excellency, the Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji.”

Bostaji obtained his bachelor’s degree in social sciences in 1985 from King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah.

He obtained a higher diploma in diplomatic studies in 1988 from the Diplomatic Studies Institute in Riyadh.

Bostaji started his career at the Saudi ministry of foreign affairs. He was appointed deputy to the ambassador at the Saudi embassy in Tehran from 1991 till 1998.

From 1998 to 2000, he worked at the administration of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the ministry of foreign affairs.

