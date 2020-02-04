Jay Z and Beyonce

Power couple, Jay-Z and Beyonce have been tagged as ‘disrespectful’ after drawing attention on Sunday while attending Super Bowl LIV for staying seated during the performance of the national anthem.

The Carters along with their daughter, Blue Ivy, were photographed sitting during Demi Lovato’s anthem performance ahead of Sunday’s big game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and Twitter users were not having it.

Demi Lovato’s anthem rendition amazed everyone but it looks like the Carters either didn’t care enough to support Lovato or were trying to make a political statement.

This is coming after Jay Z the announced his partnership with the NFL to focus on consulting on the Super Bowl halftime show and helping with the league’s social initiative efforts,

Some social media users belived they were trying to make a statement, like that of athlete Colin Kaepernick, who famously took a knee during the anthem as a peaceful protest against police brutality and has been severely bashed in the past by US president Donald Trump for disrespecting the US flag by kneeling during the anthem.

