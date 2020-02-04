Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye is always in the news. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook doing what he knows how to do best.

The vivacious ex-lawmaker on Sunday showcased his fleet of exotic vehicles in his apartment for all to see on his Instagram page.

In his garage, one could count seven exotic cars and SUVs as he took picture with them.

The good thing about the former lawmaker who once represented Kogi West Senatorial District is that he always gives thank to God whether he is doing good or bad.

This is exactly what he did when he showcased his fleets of vehicles, saying: “His Grace is sufficient for me. His love establishes why U am different. No formula will decode one packaged by God. I advise stop trying.”