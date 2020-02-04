Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion of the world, Deontay Wilder has referred to his rival and heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua as a ‘coward’.

Speaking to ESPN in Los Angeles about his upcoming February 23 rematch with Tyson Fury, and said he will be having an after-party after the fight no matter the outcome and will invite not just Tyson Fury, but two time heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua.

“After the fight, we are probably gonna have a big celebration or something like that. I have already invited Fury as well.” Wilder said.

‘I told him to come party with us. As a person I like him. As fighters, we always have to compete against each other and you know at times they can get very competitive in the ring. And we say certain things to promote and stuff like that.”

“It is just our emotions that are getting the best of us, the negative energy that we displace, so when we are in the ring we have an opportunity to release. So, in the end, that’s when we are able to embrace each other and tell each other we love each other and kiss each other and say man we are happy.”

Speaking about the heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua been on the guest list, Wilder continued: “He is invited as well, the coward. I doubt it(that Joshua will show up). But he is invited too.”

Heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua recently boasted that he will knock out Deontay Wilder before the seventh round whenever they fight.

Joshua stated this after he defeated Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim his WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Wilder has been undefeated and is the baddest man in the heavyweight division with 99.7 percent knockout rate.

Though Wilder will be looking to knock out the undefeated Fury when he steps into the ring, however, he said it’s all respect and love after the fight is over.

However, Wilder reiterated to the fans to expect a spectacle when he faces Fury again.

“I have never let anyone down when I have an event. I have been knocking out guys for 20 years professionally and you know what to expect from Deontay Wilder, nothing but greatness.”