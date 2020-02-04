By Taiwo Okanlawon

Chelsea footballers of Nigeria descent, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, were on Sunday spotted partying with Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido in nightclub in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The pair joined Davido during the after party of the singer’s brother’s wedding in Dubai.

The singer’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, and his fiancée, Kani, held their star-studded white wedding on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Tammy and Fikayo who are in Dubai as part of their winter break, also join Davido for the wedding after their tense Saturday game with Leicester.

The duo recently snubbed the Super Eagles to represent England internationally.