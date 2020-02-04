By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has called out a United Kingdom-based media organization, Mail Online for calling him an ‘American Singer’.

The DMW Boss was recently spotted hanging out with Chelsea fc stars, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in Dubai.

The pair who were on vacation joined Davido during the after party of the singer’s brother’s wedding in United Arab Emirates.

The Chelsea players, who are of Nigerian descent, were happy to take shots with the musician which they shared on social media.

Reporting the news, Daily Mail Online in their publication described Davido as an American singer.

Taken to his Instagram story, Davido, wasted no time to blast the news platform.

“F*ck y’ll I’m Nigerian!! Hoe!!” he wrote.