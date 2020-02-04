Men of the Nigerian Customs Service have seized $8,065,615 in cash at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The cash kept inside envelopes with the names of the would-be-owners, were being transferred into a plane, from a vehicle driven by a man working with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO.

Customs Comptroller-General Hameed Ali told journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, the cash was intercepted while it was about to be loaded into an aircraft from the vehicle.

He did not provide details of the aircraft or the name of the driver who was arrested.

Ali said the Customs would eventually unravel the identity of the owners of the abandoned money.

“From the day we seized this money, no bank has come to claim ownership. But our investigation will reveal the mystery behind the owners,” Alli said.