President Muhammadu Buhari has officially launched a revised Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP), which has 79 visa classifications, one of which is the Visa on arrival.

Presenting the document at the State House in Abuja, on Tuesday, Buhari said the new visa policy is intended to attract innovation, specialised skills and knowledge from abroad to complement local ones.

He also said it is designed to enhance business opportunities and achieve African integration through the visas on arrival for holders of passports of African Union countries.

The new policy favours all Africans with a valid passport who wish to come into the country for a short visit, for businesses and for tourism, as the Visa grants them legal stay for up to 90 days.

