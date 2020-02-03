Latina singers, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez thrilled football fans with epic performances, dishing out their hits at the 2020 Super Bowl held at Stadium Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

The half-time show was a confluence of pop culture, music, fashion, stardom and the positives of the bright lights of Hollywood at the 54th edition in history and it was decided when Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31–20.

Following in the footsteps of major powerhouses like Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and so forth, both women made history on Sunday night as the first Latinas to lead a Super Bowl half-time performance. They wowed their audience as they gave an epic performance that’s currently the subject of so many tweets.

However, one moment that truly stood out was the performance of ‘Waka Waka,’ the South African 2010 World Cup theme song by Shakira.

When Shakira took the stage, dressed in a sequined, ruby-red outfit with matching boots, she greeted the stadium audience in Spanish with “Hola, Miami.” She then led her team of dancers through snippets of hits such as Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don’t Lie before giving way to J-Lo.

As expected, there were quite a few costume changes as both women performed at the Super Bowl 54 halftime.

For another performance, J-Lo honored her heritage by wearing a feathered cape that showed the U.S. flag on one side and the Puerto Rican flag on the other. She opened the cape up to show the Puerto Rico side.

Her 11-year-old daughter Emme later joined her on stage for a rendition of Let’s Get Loud, featuring a girls’ choir and also the opening notes of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA.”