Doctors at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee, United States were able to deliver a dead pregnant woman of her baby via an emergency cesarean section at the weekend.

The woman, Annie Sandifer was aboard a party bus that was parked in front of a Milwaukee supper club when a gunman in a passing car fired five or six shots at about 2.30 am on Saturday. She was hit and she didn’t survive.

Reports said the baby was in stable condition, but delivered just 26 weeks into the pregnancy, it was born very premature.

Police said Sunday that they hadn’t arrested anyone yet, and it wasn’t clear if the bus was the intended target of the attack.

At a Saturday evening vigil, family described Sandifer, 35, as a loving, giving mother to her five children, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

‘She did everything, like a mother should,’ said her cousin, Kisha Ducksworth.

‘She went out of her way for her kids.’