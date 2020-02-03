By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Moët & Chandon, makers of the world’s best champagne, honoured some of Nollywood’s finest at the Moët & Chandon ‘A Night with the Stars!’ The annual event aimed at celebrating groundbreaking achievements in the film industry at a night of glamour, fine dining and of fashion.

The event themed, ‘Iconic’ was held on Sunday 2nd of February 2020 was at the Landmark event centre, Lagos.

It was indeed a night of glitz and glamour as notable celebrities went all-in with their looks showcasing how fashionable they are.

Loading...

The night paid homage to the top moments from the decade; the game changers and their devotion to the craft.

The guest list included the crème de la crème of the film industry and your favourite celebrities were in attendance. We had a that caught our attention and also raised the bar for all red carpet events in 2020.

Below are some of the amazing fashion moments from the red carpet.

Photos: Ayodele Efunla