Jimi Agbaje, the People’s Democratic Party’s 2015 and 2019 gubernatorial election candidate for Lagos state has reacted to the ban of Okada (motorcycles) and Keke napep (tricycles) on highways, bridges, and expressways as directed by Lagos State government.

Agbaje opined that proper planning is needed in Lagos but banning Okada and Keke abruptly has negative effects, especially to the commuters.

He tweeted: “A Lagos City state for the 21st century needs proper planning. The reasons for the ban on commercial motorcycles (Okada) and motor tricycles (Keke Marwa) by the Lagos State Government are noted. But what about the people?

“My view is that such an outright ban on major routes will be counterproductive and difficult to enforce. It will also have negative ripple effects on the economy with so many already out of work & cause inconvenience to commuters.”

He added: “The formal operators that have thus far regulated themselves should be allowed to continue, with stringent regulation & enforcement of traffic laws.”