The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said it has arrested 20 suspects who instigated the massive protest on the ban of okada and tricycle by the Lagos State Government.

Massive protest had erupted at Ijora Olopa area of Lagos on Monday following government’s ban on okada and tricycles from plying certain routes in the metropolis.

The protest led to a riot as the protesters, mainly okada riders blocked the expressway and burnt tyres. There was sporadic shooting by the police to scare away the daring protesters.

However, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said 24 suspects were arrested in connection with the protest.

“On 3rd February, 2020 at about 07:45 hours, Police received a distress call that some hoodlums in large number armed with cutlasses, suspected to be okada riders and thugs blocked some major roads around Ijora Oloye, Amusu, Ijora 7up, Ijora under bridge, Sifa junction and Gaskiya gangare area all within Ijora Badia Division.

“The hoodlums caused major obstructions on the roads, burning tyres, looting and stealing from unsuspecting road users. Police Officers from Ijora Badia, Area B Command and Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants were promptly deployed to the scenes.

“The situation was brought under control. The obstructions were cleared for free flow of traffic. No life was lost. Twenty suspects were arrested. Investigation is ongoing, the suspects will be charged to Court,” he said