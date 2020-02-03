Lagos government bans operations of motorcycles and tricycles.

The residents of Lagos have continued to express their displeasure to the ban on operations of motorcycles (popularly called Okada) and tricycles (Keke) in some parts of the State.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday directed the management of Lagos Bus Services Limited to deploy a fleet of 65 buses along major routes from Monday, to provide succour and ameliorate the hardship commuters might face as a result of the restriction.

However, some Lagosians opined that Sanwo-Olu’s directive should have been implemented before the announcement of the ban which saw commuters trekking long distance to get to their destinations.

“With the Lagos Okada Ban, we appear, as usual, to have gone for the option that involved the least thought & planning from a public policy perspective. If you are introducing 65 buses & 14 new ferries from tomorrow, introduce them first and watch it work before announcing a ban,” Dr Joe Abah wrote on Twitter.

“In a state grappling with congested roads, I doubt if Lagos has enough “good roads” for those “65 buses. Jidesanwoolu needs to study how e-hailing bikes are being integrated in cities with same problems as Lagos like Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur,” another Twitter user added.

Below are some Twitter comments concerning the ban on Monday: