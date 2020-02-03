The residents of Lagos have continued to express their displeasure to the ban on operations of motorcycles (popularly called Okada) and tricycles (Keke) in some parts of the State.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday directed the management of Lagos Bus Services Limited to deploy a fleet of 65 buses along major routes from Monday, to provide succour and ameliorate the hardship commuters might face as a result of the restriction.

However, some Lagosians opined that Sanwo-Olu’s directive should have been implemented before the announcement of the ban which saw commuters trekking long distance to get to their destinations.

“With the Lagos Okada Ban, we appear, as usual, to have gone for the option that involved the least thought & planning from a public policy perspective. If you are introducing 65 buses & 14 new ferries from tomorrow, introduce them first and watch it work before announcing a ban,” Dr Joe Abah wrote on Twitter.

“In a state grappling with congested roads, I doubt if Lagos has enough “good roads” for those “65 buses. Jidesanwoolu needs to study how e-hailing bikes are being integrated in cities with same problems as Lagos like Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur,” another Twitter user added.

Below are some Twitter comments concerning the ban on Monday:

The main cause of traffic in Lagos is Danfo but your government thinks banning Okada and Napep that is saving lives is the solution. Someone who wakes up by 5am to beat traffic will have to start waking up by 3. Your government lacks human emotional intelligence #OkadaBan #Otrek — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) February 3, 2020

I thought I was late to work till I saw my boss in the crowd!!! I took this picture for my answer to query #otrek #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/zUpP5WTgbP — ghost (@__papilo_) February 3, 2020

You can't totally blame the government's decision on #OkadaBan. Yes there should have been a palliative measure in place to cushion the effect of the shock on the people but on the other hand, if there were no Okadas, Igbobi hospital won't be congested today. — (@CRawkeen) February 3, 2020

Dear Lagosians

I just want to tell you that #OkadaBan in Lagos is very bad, the traffic in Lagos will now be mad..i will not be surprised if someone tells me he/she spend 10hrs on road within Lagos. pic.twitter.com/DW15qyEL9z — A.j (@Adusco_) February 3, 2020