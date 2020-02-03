Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has berated the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos State Government for banning okadas in certain routes in Lagos.

Edochie warned that the state government should know that an idle hand is the devil’s workshop.

According to him, banning okada riders without alternative source of livelihood for them was dangerous.

He wrote on his twitter handle: “Dear Lagos State Government, as you ban Okada, have you made arrangements for an alternative source of livelihood for Okada riders?

“An angry and idle mind they say is the devil’s workshop.”

The Lagos State Government had recently banned okada and tricycle riders from plying routes in 15 councils and all major roads and bridges across the state.

The ban took effect from February 1, 2020. Since the ban, Lagosians had been going through serious hardship on roads as many of them resorted to trekking with no means of transportation.