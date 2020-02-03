Neymar blasted referee Jerome Brisard for booking him over his sensational showboating in Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 thrashing of Montpellier.

PSG were leading 1-0 at the time and the 27-year-old Brazilian superstar decided to pull out a moment of magic against two Montpellier players.

Neymar received the ball from a throw-in and was closed down by two players near the corner flag.

The PSG forward attempted to pull off a rainbow flick over the head of one of the players, only for the ball to bounce out of play from the rebound.

Neymar continued his showboating when he dummied a long-ball pass at left-back, only to produce a faint.

And the former Barcelona star also brutally destroyed Teji Savanier when he dribbled past him after the Montpellier player’s initial foul.

The referee was unhappy with Neymar’s antics on the pitch and warned the Brazilian not long after his rainbow flick.

However, Brisard then proceeded to book Neymar for unsporting behaviour.

Tensions flared in the tunnel at half-time as the Brazil international vented his frustrations towards PSG teammate Marco Verratti.

“I play football and he shows me a yellow card! Tell him he can’t give me a yellow,” Neymar told his teammate.

Sport Bible reported that Brisard responded to Neymar by saying, “Be patient.”

But the referee’s comments only angered the Brazilian forward, who responded: “Be patient… My a**e.”

Furious fans have also flocked to social media and slammed the referee’s decision to book Neymar for showboating.

blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”>

So Neymar Jr gets a yellow card because is did some skills? Wow. https://t.co/fiWZmjfs8F

— Gem. ⚔️ (@GemTollerfield) February 3, 2020

Neymar continued to show his frustration off the pitch as he hit back at Brisard on his Instagram page.

He wrote in a message to his 132m followers: “I just play football.”