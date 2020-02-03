Lesbian Equality and Empowerment Initiative, a non-profit organisation, has dragged the Corporate Affairs Commission before the Court of Appeal over the refusal to register it.

Pamela Adie, LGBT activist, had in 2018 sued the commission for refusing to register the organisation, but lost the case.

However, the activist disclosed on Twitter that she had filed a notice of appeal on the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court.

“Notice of appeal has been filed in the case of Pamela Adie V CAC. As some of you may be aware, I applied to register a non-profit called Lesbian Equality and Empowerment Initiative but was denied by the Nigerian government agency, CAC, because it said ‘lesbian’ was offensive.

“I felt this was an infringement of my constitutional right to freedom of association. My team and I filed a suit against CAC in 2018 at the Federal High Court, Abuja,” Pamela Adie tweeted.